Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Rapist Abdul Fulat fails to get conviction overturned

Dewsbury man raped prostitute in Leeds in 2014

The Court of Appeal

A Dewsbury man who subjected a Leeds prostitute to a degrading rape today tried to convince top judges the jury’s guilty verdict made no sense.

Abdul Fulat picked up the woman in the Holbeck area in September 2014 before driving her to a secluded spot.

He said he just wanted company and paid her £60, but later turned nasty and forced her to engage in a sex act.

The 49-year-old, of Town Street, Batley Carr, was jailed for eight years at Leeds Crown Court in September last year after being found guilty of rape.

He previously admitted supplying the victim with crack cocaine, but was cleared by the jury of giving her heroin and sexually assaulting her.

Fulat challenged his rape conviction, with his lawyers arguing the jury’s verdicts were “logically inconsistent.”

They said that, if jurors didn’t believe the victim when acquitting Fulat of supplying heroin and the other sex attack, he could not rationally be found guilty of rape.

But, throwing out his complaints at the Court of Appeal in London, Judge David Aubrey QC said it was possible for the jury to reach the verdicts it did.

The judge, sitting with Lord Justice Simon and Mr Justice Green, said Fulat initially denied having had any sexual contact with the victim.

But he later asked to retake the stand so he could change his story and say the victim consented – which the jury was “entitled” to disbelieve.

The judge added: “In our view, Fulat has failed to establish an arguable basis for contending that the verdict is unsafe and should be quashed.”

The appeal was dismissed.

Today's top stories

Huddersfield crime report Blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard Is mystery orb in Holmfirth a UFO? Countdown to A&E decision
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Teenagers in court over Huddersfield town centre stabbing

Both remanded in custody after man wounded in the back while helping woman

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Courts
Places
Batley
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.
  1. Linthwaite
    Obituary: Legendary brewer and Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree
  2. Almondbury
    Is this Huddersfield's most intimate new restaurant?
  3. Kirklees Council Local Plan
    Horses Not Houses: Kirklees Council plans for 4,000 homes on green belt show "utter contempt" for public
  4. Bradford Crown Court
    Drug dealer James Evans tried to hide stash and bit police officer
  5. Halifax
    Couple robbed of their VW Golf in Shibden Park, Halifax

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent