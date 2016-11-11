Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A predatory rapist who attacked a sleeping woman at a Kirkburton guest house has been jailed for 25 years.

Kering Sambou, 39, plied his victim with drink before raping her while she was passed out on the bed.

But as police investigated the rape, Sambou attacked a second woman.

Judge Heather Lloyd, sentencing, said: “You have a very warped view of sex and consent.”

Sambou met the woman on a night out in Blackpool and agreed to travel to Huddersfield to meet her again.

After an evening drinking and dancing the pair returned to Sambou's room at the Spring Grove B&B, along with the woman's friend.

Sambou left his victim asleep while he went home with the second woman but in the early hours of the morning he crept back into the room and undressed his victim, before having sex without her consent.

The following morning, the woman woke alone in the room and faced the harrowing realisation she had been raped.

Judge Lloyd said: “She had the trauma of having to be tested for HIV and the trauma of not actually knowing what had been done to her.”

Sambou initially denied having sex with the woman but when presented with forensic evidence to the contrary later changed his story, claiming the sex was consensual.

While he was on bail Sambou attacked a second woman, who he saw swigging from a bottle on Blackpool seafront.

The woman was found distressed and naked from the waist down in the street outside his flat in Park Road.

Handing down an extended sentence at Preston Crown Court, Judge Lloyd said: “There are two types of rape here - a violent rape and an insidious rape.

“You have show no remorse or insight.

“You have a very warped view of sex and consent.”

“To rape a woman is one of the worst violations that a man can inflict on the body and mind of a woman.

“There may be no physical injury but the invasion of her privacy, body, and mind is something that will remain with the victim for a very long time.

“You raped two women. I take the view in many respects you are predatory.

“The promenade in Blackpool seems to have been your favoured ground for seeking out women.

“You are apparently a married man with children whose wife knows nothing about your convictions.

“We are not here to deal with a question of morals but it may indicate your attitude to women in general.

“To seek out women for friendship or sex is no crime but to have sex with them without their consent is."

She ruled Sambou posed a significant risk of further harm and sentenced him to 22 years custody with a three year extended licence.