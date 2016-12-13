Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rapist from Dewsbury has been jailed for life after a judge heard he molested his two victims after knocking them unconscious – and one of them was only 15.

Judge Neil Clark said he concluded Ryan Lee John Hall was dangerous and ordered him to serve a minimum of 11 years, warning he would only then be released if the Parole Board considered it safe to do so.

He said the two complainants had been raped some years apart but both cases showed similarities in his treatment of them and his lack of remorse. A psychiatrist concluded his risk of re-offending was high.

Hall, 24, of Albion Street, Dewsbury , was found guilty by a jury of twice raping the 15-year-old and convicted of rape, sexual assault, assault causing actual bodily harm and another sexual offence on his other victim in March this year.

The court heard it was after reading a story in a local paper about his remand accused of the March offences that the earlier victim came forward and described what had happened to her when she was a schoolgirl and Hall was about 17.

Judge Clark said she described how after she had been drinking with Hall on a New Year’s Eve they had argued and he had struck her on the head with an empty wine bottle, knocking her unconscious to the floor.

When she came round she was naked apart from her top with Hall sat on a sofa staring at her. She realised she had been raped and was also covered in urine. She was young and had feelings for him and although he subsequently raped her again on a later date she never reported it at that time.

In March this year Hall arranged to meet a woman for the first time and she decided to take him to a friend’s house where people were drinking, thinking it would be neutral territory.

He behaved oddly at times during the evening and when they ended up alone he took his top off and tried to pull her trousers down. When she resisted he told her that women did not turn him down.

He punched her and threw her into a wall and she believed she lost consciousness. When she came round she feared he was going to kill her and he sexually molested her and raped her after she stopped resisting.

“She was in no way consenting, simply trying to avoid greater harm to herself,” said the judge.

He commended the bravery of the two victims in giving evidence and the police officers for their work in ensuring the two cases could be joined quickly for trial.

He said both women had clearly suffered psychological impact from their ordeal.

Catherine Silverton, representing Hall, said he was now receiving medication for his Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), something which had been stopped when he was taken into care at 13 during a traumatic childhood.