Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific offender has been jailed for raping a young girl and telling police he had planted a bomb at their headquarters and would rape them too.

Matthew Dutton, 26, sent many texts to 999 on May 20 to say that a bomb had been left at the Leeds District Police HQ on Elland Road.

He has borderline personality disorder and 14 previous convictions including sexually assaulting men and arson.

Dutton, who lives on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton , threatened: ‘There’s a package left in the police station for you to find’; ‘it’s near the building dynamite explosive... time’s ticking... you are dead meat’; ‘you’re a f**king c**t who I will have the pleasure of raping’.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Two weeks later on June 3 he raped a ‘particularly vulnerable’ 17-year-old girl on the Spen Valley Greenway in Cleckheaton.

After being interviewed by police and released on bail, he sent more threatening texts to them, including: ‘I’ll rape you all like I raped her’ and ‘welcome to my little game I am going to kill you all but not before I rape every single one of you’.

At an earlier hearing, he pleaded guilty to communicating false information with intent, which related to the bomb hoax, and sending communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, which related to the rape threats.

After a trial, he was found guilty of one count of rape. He was found not guilty of another count of rape and not guilty of two counts of assault by penetration.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Sentencing him for the three offences at Leeds Crown Court , Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC said: “You have a horrendous history of threatening the police and of telling them that there are bombs in the police station.

“It impacts on the way that they are able to help genuinely needy people.”

He was sentenced to a total of nine years’ imprisonment, half of which he will serve in custody. He had already been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which was extended to include a ban on contacting his latest victim.

Dutton held his head in his hands throughout most of the hearing and a woman, believed to be a relative, tried to storm out of the courtroom as he was jailed.