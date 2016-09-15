Rare cat disease cases are on the increase in Huddersfield - here's how to protect your pet

Feline Infections Enteritis (also known as Feline Panleukopaenia Virus) has, for many years, been considered quite a rare condition.

With a highly effective vaccination against Feline Infections Enteritis (FIE) being given along with the Cat Flu vaccination, we have seen a dramatic reduction in cases of FIE and it was easy to start to think of it as a “disease of the past”.

However, over the last couple of weeks, the Vets at Donaldson’s have seen several cases of FIE in unvaccinated cats leading to serious concerns for the unvaccinated cat population.

FIE is caused by feline parvovirus, a close relative of canine parvovirus. Once contracted, it is highly contagious and can be fatal to the affected cat.

The name panleukopenia comes from the low white blood cell count (leucocytes) that affected animals suffer.

The virus attacks the lining of the stomach and intestine, causing ulceration of the intestinal wall.

This results in severe bloody diarrhoea, dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia, and often death. If a cat is exposed during pregnancy, the virus can cause cerebellar hypoplasia (brain damage affecting balance and co-ordination) in her offspring.

The virus can be spread long distances through contact with bedding, food dishes, or even by clothing and shoes of handlers of infected animals.

It is not, however, contagious or contractible by humans.

Like all parvoviruses, FPV is extremely resistant. It can survive for longer than one year in a suitable environment.

FIE can kill cats in less than 24 hours. Feline panleukopaenia needs intensive treatment if the cat is to survive.

Treatment involves blood transfusion and intravenous fluids as most cats are dehydrated, injections of vitamins and antibiotics to prevent septicaemia.

With intensive management, many adult cats survive but it is still a regular killer of young and elderly cats.

The only effective way to safeguard your cat is to vaccinate annually.

If your cat has not been vaccinated or is overdue its vaccinations, then it is at risk and you should consult your Vet immediately to avoid risk.