Ratepayers will have to pay more for policing in West Yorkshire this year – but it will lead to hundreds more officers.

The rate is now expected to go up by 3.43% which equates to small extra amounts people will have to pay.

This will be an annual increase of £5 per year for Band D council tax payers, but on average around 8p per week for most taxpayers in Band A and B across West Yorkshire.

The rise was put forward by Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson and the Police and Crime Panel has backed his proposed precept increase for 2017/18. The panel, made up of councillors and independent members, oversees the commissioner’s work.

As West Yorkshire has the third lowest level of council tax in the country, the Government is allowing West Yorkshire’s PCC to propose a larger increase in the policing precept. The PCC’s public consultation found that more than three-quarters of respondents were happy to pay more.

The panel emphasised that their support for the increased precept was based on the PCC’s commitment to recruit a further 500 police officers – 300 to replace those retiring plus an extra 200 – and protect current PCSO posts to strengthen neighbourhood policing.

Chair of the Police and Crime Panel, Clr Alison Lowe said “I am delighted that the panel has supported the PCC to help continue to rebuild police officer numbers in West Yorkshire. The Police and Crime Panel are particularly keen to ensure that the commissioner meets his recruitment targets and strengthens neighbourhood policing.”

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, said: “It’s no secret that we have been hit by extensive government budget cuts of over £140m since 2010 which has resulted in the loss of 2,000 police officers and staff but we are now starting to rebuild that number. I was able to set a budget last year to allow hundreds of police officers to be recruited and we are continuing that crucial work to increase capacity on our streets and specialist policing areas.

“I pledged to protect frontline policing as far as I can and I will continue to do so with the help of our partners and our communities. It’s crucial that West Yorkshire Police continue to have the resources to be able to provide the service our communities rightly expect and deserve to keep them safe and feeling safe.”