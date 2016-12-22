Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Romanian man who ignored his driving ban is now set to be deported to his home country.

Father-of-two Marius Bilea pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.

Bilea, of Lee Street in Ravensthorpe, was remanded in custody as Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that he faces deportation over his offending.

It transpired that he drove to buy goods from a shop when he could have easily walked there.

The court was told that the 27-year-old was stopped by police as he drove along Huddersfield Road in Dewsbury on April 9.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “He was seen at a petrol station and the officers thought he was being evasive.

“They did a Police National Computer check which showed that there was no insurance and the vehicle was marked as off road.

“The officers spoke to the defendant and he fully admitted the offence and that his driving licence had been cancelled.”

On February 23 Bilea was banned from driving by the Huddersfield court for an offence of being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said: “He was persuaded by a friend to take the car to the petrol station to purchase some items.

“The distance driven could have been walked and it was an extremely stupid mistake he made.”

The court heard that Bilea had been in the UK for two years and worked for a bedding company based in Kirklees.

Mr Majeed added that his client had a live deportation order against him dated from August 21.

This was due to his criminal record in Romania which included an aggravated larceny conviction.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard from Det Sgt Nigel Gittins who explained that Bilea was served with deportation papers today (Dec 22).

He will now be taken from custody to an immigration removal centre to be sent back to his home country.

Mr Majeed said: “There’s going to be a significant impact upon the family as he’s the main breadwinner.

“The lack of income will have an effect.

“He seeks to argue the deportation order.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Bilea to a total of 42 days in custody.

He told him: “You fully knew that you were disqualified from driving and deliberately drove knowing that.

“That ban was imposed only seven weeks before and the sentencing guidelines indicate that a custodial sentence should be imposed.”

Bilea has to pay a £115 court charge upon his release from prison.