Rawthorpe man's threatening messages made ex flee her home

A man who harassed his former partner has received a suspended jail term.

David Foster, of Browroyd Avenue in Rawthorpe, admitted breaching his restraining order.

The order banned him from contacting his ex Sarah Kelly but he ignored his by sending her messages and calling her.

Then on October 9 he made a threatening phone call, causing her to flee her home in fear that he would harm her.

Foster, 35, also pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that he became upset as he believed that Miss Kelly was seeing someone else.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “Threats made to her caused her to think that he was going to harm her.

“This caused her to leave the property and run to her mum’s house causing a high degree of fear.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Foster to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

He must complete up to 33 days of rehabilitation actions as part of a community order.

Foster was also ordered to pay £85 costs an £115 court charge.