Three local branches of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) are to shut as part of a wave of high street bank closures across the UK.

RBS branches at Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Penistone are to close following the announcement by the bank that 259 branches will shutting.

The state-owned banking group, which also includes Natwest, has said many of its high street branches are no longer commercially viable with customers choosing to do their transactions online instead.

The cull, which also includes Natwest branches, will see the loss of 680 jobs.

RBS found that between 85% and 90% of customers registered at the Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Penistone branches were ‘banking in other ways locally’.

The Heckmondwike branch was receiving just 40 customers a week, a reduction of almost a third (31%) since 2012.

An RBS spokesman said: “More and more of our customers are choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile.

“Since 2014 the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40% and mobile transactions have increased by 73% over the same period. Over 5 million customers now use our mobile banking app and one in five only bank with us digitally.”

RBS has advised customers who still prefer to do their banking face-to-face to use the local Post Office or the nearest alternative branch once their local branch closes.

Heckmondwike

· Post Office : We have a national agreement with the Post Office to provide our customers with a range of banking services. Customers can pay money in, take money out, check balances and business customers can get coinage. The closest Post Office is Heckmondwike, 0.04 miles away from the branch; there are 15 Post Offices within 3 miles of the branch

· Other Branches : Our nearest branch, Dewsbury, is 2.4 miles away

Cleckheaton

· Post Office : We have a national agreement with the Post Office to provide our customers with a range of banking services. Customers can pay money in, take money out, check balances and business customers can get coinage. The closest Post Office is Cleckheaton, 0.1 miles away from the branch; there are 8 Post Offices within 3 miles of the branch

· Other Branches : Our nearest branch, Brighouse, is 3.7 miles away

Penistone

· Post Office : We have a national agreement with the Post Office to provide our customers with a range of banking services. Customers can pay money in, take money out, check balances and business customers can get coinage. The closest Post Office is Penistone, 0.03 miles away from the branch; there are 2 Post Offices within 3 miles of the branch

· Other Branches : Our nearest branch, Barnsley, is 6.9 miles away