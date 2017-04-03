Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal lovers have paid tribute to firefighters that attempted in vain to save a horse.

Ten members of Cleckheaton Fire Station’s technical rescue unit battled for two hours to save 27-year-old mare Painted Lady on Sunday.

She was stuck in a pond at Upper Hopton near Mirfield, but sadly collapsed and died after being winched out by fire crews.

Despite the tragic ending, dozens of Examiner readers have hailed the rescue efforts, including the owner of another horse who had a happier outcome.

Wendy Dyson, whose horse was trapped in a concrete chamber at Linthwaite for more than 24 hours in 2014 before being freed unhurt, commented: “So sad to read this; the Cleckheaton fire crews are amazing.

“We were lucky when our horse Sianey was stuck down a hole.

“A happier ending for us ... so sorry for your loss.”

Other readers also paid tribute after watching the video of the valiant rescue effort.

Simona Alberti Williams: “I couldn’t watch but huge gratitude to all that helped. We are so lucky living in a country where there is always someone on hand to help, day and night, no questions asked.”

Alison Woolley: “Poor old lady, such a sad ending for her. Huge credit to all the emergency services involved.”

Liz Molloy: “How sad for her owner. Well done to all involved who tried to help her.”

Darrel Earnshaw, said: ”Poor thing but that’s a grand age to get to.”