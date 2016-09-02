Login Register
Readers spring to defence of joker Jake Mangle-Wurzel and his pile of junk

Supporters claim crackdown on Jake is in contrast to other waste sites

See inside Jake Mangle-Wurzel's burnt out house and caravan
Readers have come to the defence of Jake Mangle-Wurzel as Kirklees Council prepares to clear public land of his many possessions.

The hoarder and long-standing Huddersfield eccentric has amassed an awful lot of items and has until next Friday to remove things which have spread from his Lindley Moor home onto adjacent public land.

As reported earlier today, Jake says the council is right to demand he moves his things but says it will be difficult to do it in time.

He is hoping a few volunteers will help move his ‘treasures’ from land which borders a rugby training pitch.

Readers of the Examiner’s Facebook page have been angered by the council’s stance.

Some said the council was cracking down on Jake but doing too little to deal with the former Hunter Group tip at Lockwood where tonnes of waste is rotting away.

Jake Mangel-Wurzel at his burnt out home. The 78-year-old hoarder has been ordered to remove his possessions from adjacent public land

Linda Toffolo said: “How can they pick on him when there is a rubbish tip smouldering in Huddersfield? Residents cannot sit in their gardens or leave their windows open.

“Why don’t they help him and stop bullying him? He is 78!”

Ricardo Peroni added: “About time Kirklees Council got their own mess in order before telling others what to do. Kirklees are an embarrassment to the UK.”

Jake Mangel-Wurzel's burnt out home.

Chris Vant said: “Leave the lad alone. We live next door to him and he is no bother.”

Dawn Crossley wrote: “This is so sad. Jake is the gentlest, kindest person I’ve ever met. Kirklees want to get their own stuff together instead of hounding him.”

Helen Pimms-Neary posted: “Why don’t the council use strong arm tactics like this when areas are taken over by travellers and left in a disgusting state? All too easy to pick on the small guy.”

However, some readers had sympathy for the council’s stance on Jake’s junk.

Julia Kapherr argued: “The last great British eccentric. However, even he admits he council has a point. It’s probably a haven for rats. If this was anyone else people would be on the side of the council.”

Emma Carter said: “He is a nice man and he’s great but his ‘stuff’ is spreading far out onto public land so it’s only fair he’s told to keep it on his own land.”

Jake, whose eccentric exploits go back decades, says he has been tidying up since the council ordered him to clear the junk two-and-a-half years ago.

“I’ve made a massive effort already to make most of it disappear but now they’re saying that everything has to disappear from outside my fence.” he said.

See behind closed doors at Jake Mangle-Wurzel's burnt out home as he's told by Kirklees to clear his 'treasures'

Kirklees has told Jake to clear his stuff before next Friday

