Near freezing temperatures are set to hit Huddersfield and the rest of the country next week.

The chilly spring continues from Monday with temperatures dipping and rain on the cards.

Forecasts suggest Huddersfield can expect lows of 1 deg C during the first half of the week with a 40% to 60% chance of showers.

It will be slightly warmer on Thursday and Friday with temperatures edging up to a high of 11 deg C and a low of about 4 deg C when it will be mainly cloudy.

This weekend is also expected to be cloudy with only a 10% chance of rain and temperatures at a maximum of 12 deg C and lows of 4 deg to 7deg.