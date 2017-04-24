Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Near freezing temperatures are set to hit Huddersfield and the rest of the country this week after a great weekend of sun.

The chilly spring continues from today with temperatures dipping and rain on the cards.

Forecasts suggest Huddersfield can expect lows below zero during the first half of the week with a 40% to 60% chance of showers.

It will be slightly warmer on Thursday and Friday with temperatures edging up to a high of 11˚C (52˚F) and a low of about 4˚C (39˚F) when it will be mainly cloudy.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: "Early this week we get a direct northerly with it cold enough for some heavy thundery wintry showers, especially on the hills, with a mix of rain.

"Watch out for hail, sleet and snow and threat of some pretty sharp night frosts with lows -2˚C.

"The wind will make it feel very cold for late April but by next weekend we should see a recovery as high pressure settles close to the south west with winds more westerly."