Veganuary is now an annual campaign encouraging consumers to give up meat and other animal products in favour of a plant-based diet. In Huddersfield there are signs that veganism is catching on fast, particularly among the young

High-profile vegans such as model Lily Cole, comedian Russell Brand and actor Brad Pitt and are being joined by increasing numbers of not-so-famous people eager to adopt a healthier, more ethical lifestyle.

In the five years alone there’s been a huge surge of interest in plant-based diets. The Vegan Society estimates a 350% increase in those who have given up meat, fish, dairy products and eggs. Back in 2014 around 2% of the UK population was vegetarian, with around 150,000 vegans. Today the society says there are more than half a million vegans. And it’s the millennial generation of young adults who are leading the way.

Veganism is rapidly becoming mainstream. In fact, vegans have become an economic force to be reckoned with. This month one of the country’s largest supermarket chains, Tesco, launched a range of vegan ready meals – timed to coincide with the Veganuary campaign. The brainchild of American chef Derek Sarno, the Wicked Kitchen range has been widely praised by vegans via social media.

With this move Tesco is acknowledging and exploiting the trend among younger people to eat less meat and seek out more plant-based meals.

It’s a trend that was spotted by The Vegan Society back in 2014 when it obtained figures from Google that showed a 30% increase in the number of searches for the word ‘vegan’ over a two-year period. At the same time Amazon reported a growing demand for cookery books with animal-free recipes.

According to Chrissy Leyland, who founded the Huddersfield Vegans group four years ago, vegans are no longer looked upon as “weird” or “extreme” and there’s much more understanding about the vegan way of life. She’s seen interest in her group rise to a Facebook membership of more than 850. They organise regular outings, meals out and social events. While a vegan diet is frequently touted as the way to live a longer, healthier life, Chrissy, who lives in the Holme Valley, believes that concern for animal welfare is still the biggest driver towards veganism. She explains: “Millennials account for many of the people now being drawn to veganism and at that age your health isn’t such a concern. I think there’s more awareness of issues such as factory farming among this age group through social media.

“A lot has changed in the few years since I set up the group. Veganism is seen as more of a positive thing. It used to be seen as a bit weird and extreme.”

Such is the increasing interest in vegan foods that Chrissy now has her own business, a vegan subscription box scheme (vegantuckbox.co.uk).

Veganuary is proving popular in Huddersfield – earlier this month Huddersfield University Vegetarians & Vegans organised a Veganuary Fair to promote plant-based living; on Saturday, January 27, Huddersfield Town Hall will host the West Yorkshire Vegan Festival; and one of the town’s largest employers, Cummins Turbo Technologies, was this week providing a number of vegan options in its employees’ canteen.

However, it’s fair to say that while vegetarianism is now commonplace, veganism still has some way to catch up. Chrissy, like many vegans, started off as a vegetarian because she objected to animals being slaughtered for food. Then she came to realise the “cruelties” of the dairy industry and gave up milk and cheese. Vegans also eschew leather products, silk, honey and wool. Millions of animals die every year for the food industry, often after being reared intensively without access to natural behaviours or habitats. Cruelty apart, vegans argue that plant diets are also better for the environment. In fact, many commentators have said that a reliance on animal-based foods is unsustainable and the world simply cannot support Western-style meat consumption into the future.

Another major plus factor for veganism is that vegans tend to have lower blood pressure, lower ‘bad’ cholesterol levels, suffer less diabetes and less cancer. A BBC television series last year, which set out to discover the key to staying young, concluded that a vegan diet was the solution.

Chrissy, now 46, says she enjoys good health and had no qualms about raising her son Zac, 12, as a vegan. As a family (husband Paul is also a vegan) they take a food supplement recommended by The Vegan Society that provides Vitamin B 12, which is difficult to obtain from a vegan diet, and Vitamin D and iodine, substances that many people in the UK are deficient in. She says: “A vitamin B 12 deficiency isn’t just something that can affect vegans. It’s common among old people, for example, because it becomes harder to absorb from meat as you get older. So everyone probably needs it.”

Just a few years ago vegans would find themselves having to explain what a vegan was. Today they’re more likely to be asked questions such as ‘where do you get your protein from?’ (as if meat, fish, dairy and eggs were the only sources); or ‘what’s wrong with cheese?’ (it’s not only a dairy product but usually contains an enzyme taken from cows’ stomachs).

The Vegan Society website, or animal campaigning organisation Viva!, have the full answers to such questions as well as plenty of other information on becoming a vegan. As it’s still Veganuary then why not take a look? You might just discover some powerful reasons for trying the vegan lifestyle.

To join Huddersfield Vegans email huddersfieldvegans@gmail.com

Five simple reasons for turning to veganism

You’re an animal lover. So why endorse the factory farming and industrial-scale slaughter of millions of animals each year? Vegetarians take note: male calves are slaughtered by the dairy industry and day-old male chicks are killed by the egg industry.

You want to be healthier. Three quarters of adults in the UK fail to eat the recommended five-a-day fruit and vegetables.

You’d like to do your bit for the environment. The more meat we eat the more we damage the environment through deforestation and habitat loss. Emissions from food animals are contributing to global warming.

You could help other people. Growing plants for food requires less water and land than rearing animals for food. A move towards veganism by the richer West could help poorer countries struggling with water and food scarcities.

You could save money. Vegetable-based meals cut out expensive animal protein. Pulses, lentils, grains and other plant-protein foods are extremely cheap. Huddersfield is blessed with an outdoor market selling fresh produce at bargain prices.