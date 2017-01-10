Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Toshiba is recalling battery packs for some of its laptops.

It affects laptops with Panasonic battery packs manufactured and used with certain Toshiba laptops sold between July 2013 and January 2016.

They advise users to visit http://tinyurl.com/hmbwdpf to check you are affected.

Toys R Us is recalling a children’s bow and arrow set due to a potential suffocation risk. It is asking customers to return its True Heroes Elven Bow Set as the suction cup can detach. Refunds will be given.

Food manufacturer Doritos has also recalled its Lightly Salted Corn Chips which may contain soya and wheat (gluten) not mentioned on the label, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance. It affects packets with a Best-before date: 08/04/2017.