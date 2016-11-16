Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After battling with alcoholism, Richard Douglas has found solace in running and fitness.

And this week the 43-year-old laced up his trainers and headed to Salford Quays to join in the running phenomenon Run in the Dark.

Richard is involved with the Basement Recovery Project, based in Halifax and Kirklees, a not-for-profit organisation that helps those who are suffering with addiction.

Richard has been in recovery from alcohol addiction for over three years and made use of The Basement Recovery Project’s services to aid his recovery.

Richard, who works in the detox house at The Basement, said: “I always used to be sporty, but when I started struggling with alcohol I stopped doing all of the sports I played and my health and fitness suffered a great deal.

“Once I put the drink down and started learning about my condition through The Basement, I was made aware of how important exercise and fitness is, and how participating in sport and other team activities can aid my fitness and help me communicate and form relationships with people.”

The Basement Recovery Project offers a range of activities from art classes to fitness programmes designed to help people integrate back into society and gain life skills.

Visit thebasementproject.org.uk for details.