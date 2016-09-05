Red Arrows the highlight of Holmfirth Wartime Weekend

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A fly-past by the legendary Red Arrows RAF aerobatic team was the highlight of the Holmfirth Wartime Weekend.

The event brought in hundreds of visitors to the town as the clock was turned back to the 1940s.

The first wartime weekend was held in Holmfirth three years ago and they have proved successful right from the start.

Initiated by 1940s enthusiast, Clr Trevor Bellamy, it is organised in association with the Holme Valley Parish Council and held at the Sands Recreation Ground in Holmfirth.

It turns the clock back to feature displays of 1940s military vehicles and uniforms, vintage stalls and big band music for an afternoon tea dance.

Yesterday featured a parade by army cadets, members of the RAF Association, forces charities and local scouts and cubs, accompanied by the Meltham Mills Brass Band.