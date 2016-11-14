The video will start in 8 Cancel

Visit Red House Museum while you still can.

That’s the message from the Friends of Red House group, who are determined to ‘go out on a high’ before the Gomersal museum closes for good on Wednesday December 21.

In October Kirklees Council’s cabinet voted to close Red House Museum, as well as Huddersfield’s Tolson Museum and Dewsbury Museum as part of a plan to cut to the ‘creative economy’ budget from £1.2m to just £371,000 per year from April 2017.

The council announced the closure date last week.

The Friends of Red House are planning a special Victorian Christmas event to make the most of the museum’s last hurrah.

Friends chair Jacqueline Ryder said it was a very sad time for the group.

She said: “It is particularly disappointing that the council made this decision in the year we are celebrating the 200th anniversary of Charlotte Bronte’s birth, when Charlotte had such strong links with Red House.

“It is not only the end of the Museum but also the Friends’ group. However, we are determined to go out on a high, with an extra special Christmas event.”

The Friends group is working with Red House staff to plan a spectacular Red House Christmas.

The festive event, on Sunday December 11, will see the house dressed for a Victorian-style Christmas, and visitors will be entertained with live music.

There will also be seasonal tasters and festive refreshments in the Cartshed.

The Grade II listed building which houses the museum was built in 1660 and featured as Briarmains in Charlotte Bronte’s novel Shirley.

Visitors will also have the chance to visit nearby Oakwell Hall, which also has Bronte connections, thanks to a free shuttle bus service organised by the Friends of Red House and the Friends of Oakwell Hall.

Oakwell Hall is hosting a Christmas craft fair on the same Sunday and a vintage bus will run between the two sites throughout the day.

Dewsbury Museum closed its doors on Sunday, November 6.

The Friends of Crow Nest Park community group, who had fought Kirklees Council on the closure, are now hoping to take over and run the mansion which houses the museum.

A 20-strong group has met and is looking at ways to try and take things forward.

Huddersfield’s Tolson Museum, based in Ravensknowle Park, is set to stay open until the council can find an alternative venue for its collections in Huddersfield town centre.

As part of the budget cuts, it is also proposed to relocate Huddersfield Art Gallery from the top floor of Huddersfield Central Library to the new premises.