Red moon over Huddersfield - but did you get a good photo?

  • Updated
  • By

Camera phones little use in getting a clear shot of such a distant object

Red moon over Huddersfield. Photo: Ash Pears
Red moon over Huddersfield. Photo: Ash Pears

To the human eye it's a stunning sight, but few photographs can do it justice.

Tonight the moon appeared a shade of orange/red, which is caused by moonlight scattering into longer wave lengths (red ones) which can happen when the moon is closer to the horizon.

For a short time it looked pretty impressive but, as many people discovered, a proper camera and a decent lens are needed to do it justice.

If you use a camera phone, you will be lucky to get a pinprick of light.

And then there was the small matter of clouds, fog, mist and light pollution.

Thankfully Ash Pears, a professional videographer who lives in Huddersfield, got a decent still shot on a video camera which he posted on Twitter.

He posted it under his Twitter handle @AshTVMusicVideo

Those who saw the red moon were impressed.

Huddersfield woman Amy - @amycassy83 - said on Twitter: "It looked amazing for the three seconds I saw it."

