Red moon over Huddersfield - but did you get a good photo?

To the human eye it's a stunning sight, but few photographs can do it justice.

Tonight the moon appeared a shade of orange/red, which is caused by moonlight scattering into longer wave lengths (red ones) which can happen when the moon is closer to the horizon.

For a short time it looked pretty impressive but, as many people discovered, a proper camera and a decent lens are needed to do it justice.

If you use a camera phone, you will be lucky to get a pinprick of light.

And then there was the small matter of clouds, fog, mist and light pollution.

Blood red moon tonight. You know what that mean, right?

Blood red moon tonight. You know what that mean, right?

NOTHING. It means nothing.

Thankfully Ash Pears, a professional videographer who lives in Huddersfield, got a decent still shot on a video camera which he posted on Twitter.

Those who saw the red moon were impressed.

Huddersfield woman Amy - @amycassy83 - said on Twitter: "It looked amazing for the three seconds I saw it."