Red moon over Huddersfield - but did you get a good photo?

To the human eye it's a stunning sight, but few photographs can do it justice.
Tonight the moon appeared a shade of orange/red, which is caused by moonlight scattering into longer wave lengths (red ones) which can happen when the moon is closer to the horizon.
For a short time it looked pretty impressive but, as many people discovered, a proper camera and a decent lens are needed to do it justice.
If you use a camera phone, you will be lucky to get a pinprick of light.
And then there was the small matter of clouds, fog, mist and light pollution.
Blood red moon tonight. You know what that mean, right?— Ash Pears (@AshTVMusicVideo) September 15, 2016
NOTHING. It means nothing. pic.twitter.com/WbRkuniaDV
Thankfully Ash Pears, a professional videographer who lives in Huddersfield, got a decent still shot on a video camera which he posted on Twitter.
He posted it under his Twitter handle @AshTVMusicVideo
Those who saw the red moon were impressed.
Huddersfield woman Amy - @amycassy83 - said on Twitter: "It looked amazing for the three seconds I saw it."