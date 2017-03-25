Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veteran football referee Edward Owens hopes to continue as the man in the middle – despite concerns about his performances.

The 73-year-old, who has refereed matches across West Yorkshire for more than 40 years, said he still has what it takes to be in charge of senior matches.

Mr Owens, who lives in Halifax, said he learned from a friend that a meeting of the Huddersfield FA had decided that “under no circumstances” was he to be allowed to referee in Huddersfield.

Mr Owens began refereeing local football matches in 1971 at the age of 27 – after failing as a footballer.

“I played one game for the Traveller’s Rest at Elland and I was substituted at half-time,” he said. “But by that time I had already written to the secretary of the Halifax FA to go on a refereeing course.”

He was the man in charge at hundreds of matches across West Yorkshire and on one occasion was chosen to run the line at a county cup quarter-final. However, the last time he took charge of a match was in April last year at Savile Park in Halifax when he sent a player off in the first half for foul and abusive behaviour.

Mr Owens, a Halifax Town fan, maintains he was still fit enough to referee – claiming that some younger “overweight” officials had difficulty keeping up with play.

Mark Haywood, referee development officer for the West Riding FA, said both the Halifax and Huddersfield Saturday leagues had reported that Mr Owens’ refereeing was below the standard both leagues required – to the extent that clubs would not play if Mr Owens was appointed as ref and would rather pay a fine and forfeit the points.

Mr Haywood said he had offered to watch any game Mr Owens was refereeing to provide any support and guidance – and that Mr Owens had agreed to pay the cost if he was required to attend the full basic referee’s course.

Mr Haywood said Mr Owens had been offered games in the Junior League and Walking Football, but had refused.

Said Mr Haywood: “Even at the age of 73 we were still committed in developing him.”

And he added: “Mr Owens’s performances have not been to the standard required and we want to help him improve and support him in any way we can.”