Pop reggae veterans UB40 will play Leeds Arena as part of their ‘Cities and Towns’ tour.

The band, featuring brothers Robin and Duncan Campbell, will be playing the venue on December 10.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, UB40 have had three number ones and 17 top ten hits.

These include covers of Neil Diamond’s ‘Red Red Wine’ and Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

The December 2017 tour features five founding members: Robin Campbell, Brian Travers, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan.

During their three-decade career they performed shows all over the world, headlined the Reggae Sunsplash music festival in Jamaica and introduced reggae to Russia and South America.

UB40 take their name from an unemployment benefit form from the 1970s.

