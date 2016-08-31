A reight Yorkshire traffic jam! Watch cows cause chaos in Shelley

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Just an udder day on the busy Huddersfield Roads...

Police had beef with some local residents on Wednesday after a major pile up was caused on the roads in Shelley, forcing them to halt their vehicle.

Kirklees Rural Police posted pictures on Facebook and Twitter that every driver across town can only recognise too well.

The force got caught in a jam after a herd of cows came marching along one of the local country lanes refusing to moo-ve.

The hilarious posts dubbed the situation as “rural traffic chaos” and “a very rural traffic jam,” using the hashtag #Countrybumpkins.

“If it’s not sheep, it’s cows!” they wrote, along with one officer taking a selfie out of the car window.

The force even posted a video of the gentle giants causing the bottleneck, as the female officer said “hello”.