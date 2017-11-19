Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families lined the streets in Lindley to watch what has become an annual Yuletide event.

The reindeer parade drew large crowds as Father Christmas greeted youngsters outside the Children’s Book Shop on Lidget Street before making his way along Lidget Street and down Birchencliffe Hill Road to the Wyevale Garden Centre at Birchencliffe.

Once at the garden centre the reindeer enjoyed a well-deserved rest while the man himself officially opened Santa’s Grotto.

Earlier in the day Santa and his reindeer paid a visit to Wyevale’s Pennine Garden Centre at Huddersfield Road, Shelley. The Shelley parade started at the village hall.

(Image: Handout)

From now until Christmas Eve, both venues are also inviting families to meet Santa for breakfast or tea and take part in fun activities, including decorating festive biscuits.

The parades went ahead despite a call by animal activists to cancel the events.

Animal Aid had written to the event organisers arguing that the stress reindeer felt being transported around the country and placed in busy and noisy environments was “a huge welfare concern”.

Wyevale Garden Centres said health and safety checks were made to ensure the reindeer were comfortable and came to no harm during the fun-filled event.