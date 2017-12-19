Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists’ misery on a key stretch of the M62 could be relieved from tonight (Tues) as the long-awaited fourth lane opens.

A 10-mile stretch of the eastbound and westbound carriageways between Rochdale and Simister Island will be brought into use marking a major milestone in the bigger 17-mile, £208m ‘smart motorway’ project.

But highways chiefs say the 50mph average speed limit will remain in place until early next year.

Highways officers were due to lift the restrictions last night (Monday) but due to bad fog the works were put back until this evening.

Jon Stokes, senior project manager at Highways England, said: “The extra lanes on the M62 will provide a significant increase in capacity on the busy stretch of motorway between Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, benefitting the 180,000 drivers who use the route every day.

“We’re now at a stage where we can open the extra lanes in time to benefit both Christmas shoppers and people travelling to visit family and friends over the festive season.

“Nearly 600 people are currently working to complete the smart motorway and we will open each section along the route as soon as possible, improving drivers’ journeys and supporting the economy.”

For the past three-and-a-half years, work has been underway to convert both the M62 past Rochdale and the M60 around Manchester into a ‘smart motorway.’

It’s meant a 50mph average speed limit and lines of traffic cones, as well as delays and jams.

New electronic signs have also been switched on along this section of the M62 as well as on the M60 between junctions 8 and 10 near the Trafford Centre, giving drivers journey time updates and details on incidents.

Variable speed limits will be introduced on the M62 junctions 18 to 20 and on the M60 junctions 8 to 10 in early 2018 which will automatically change in response to the flow of traffic.

Work to fit 350 electronic signs, more than 100 sensors and 50 CCTV cameras on the remaining stretch of the smart motorway between junctions 10 and 18 on the M60 will continue into 2018.

Resurfacing work will also take place along the entire smart motorway route using overnight carriageway closures.

The final phase of the project is due to be completed by summer 2018.