A missing teenager found 200 miles from home by police is back home with her relieved parents in Linthwaite.

Alicia Moran’s disappearance on Easter Sunday sparked a major missing person enquiry which attracted national media coverage.

She was captured on CCTV in Manchester hand in hand with a man but there had been no further sightings and police were increasingly concerned for her safety.

But last night her parents confirmed the news everyone had been hoping for that she was safe and had been located in Bristol.

Her mum Gemma and stepdad Andy travelled through the night to be reunited with her. They arrived back in Linthwaite at around 8am this morning.

Neighbours told of their relief after she was found.

Meanwhile, detectives have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with Alicia’s disappearance.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Kirklees CID, said: “A lot of our resources were tasked to locating Alicia with support from Greater Manchester Police and police colleagues in Bristol where she was found.

“The key factor for us is she is now back with her family.”

Det Insp Colman confirmed a man remains in custody but could not comment further at this stage.

The news of Alicia’s safe return has been met with relief from well-wishers both in her local community and on social media.

A neighbour said: “Alicia’s mum has been keeping us informed and texted us to say they had gone to get her and they are now home.

“We’re so relieved she was found. The family has lived here since she was seven. She’s a lovely girl. She got out of the car and looked quite tired but it’s been quite an ordeal for all of them.”

Yvonne Warwick posted on Facebook: “Wonderful news! You must have been to hell and back...every parents nightmare...so very happy to hear your little girl is safe and back with those who love her xxx.”

Gillian Hallas also posted: “Thank goodness. Hope she is ok and her parents are ok. Must have been a bad few days for them.”