Long-serving teacher Lynne Buckingham will be retiring from Brooksbank School after 34 years’.

But teachers and pupils won’t be saying goodbye to Lynne just yet, because she’ll continue to teach A-level English Literature at the school.

Serving under three headteachers, Lynne introduced drama to the school curriculum and helped the school put on several productions.

Lynne introduced ‘Brightspark’, the sixth-form general knowledge quiz, in November 1982, which is now in its 35th year.

She won the Gold Arts Mark for the school, introduced the prestigious Arts Awards and has captained the successful Rotary ‘Youth Speaks’ competition.

Throughout her career at Brooksbank School, Lynne has remained Head of the Learning Resources Centre and has continued to promote a love of reading through Brooksbank Into Books.

Following her official retirement from the school, Lynne will be working as a consultant in other schools.

The former Yorkshire darts player and darts journalist, will also be writing, travelling and enjoying time with her husband John Bostock, former Chair of Governors of Royds Hall, Paddock.

Lynne is also looking forward to her son’s wedding in April and his MSc graduation in June.