Kirklees Council has vowed to improve its flood response following last year’s Boxing Day floods.

The devastating storms last December caused issues across the borough, most severely in Mirfield where the River Calder rose to record levels causing many businesses and homes to be flooded.

After acknowledging “weaknesses” in its support for communities that were struck the council has now published its new flooding policy.

It says the council will improve warnings for those at risk when flooding is imminent and its communication with other agencies.

But Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt has hit out at missed opportunities to prevent a re-occurence of the deluge that swamped his community.

He said the only infrastructure upgrade was the recently revamped canal lock gates in the centre of Mirfield.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“The centre of Mirfield doesn’t flood from the canal,” he said. “That’s not going to sort anything in the short term.”

Clr Bolt said it was a shame the study didn’t look at two suggestions he had made.

He says the sharp bend in the River Calder as it leaves Mirfield causes water to back up as it meanders by the Ship Inn and Shepley Bridge.

He believes the corner should be re-modelled to take out the bend.

He also said the authorities had failed to look at using former sewage works at Cooper Bridge as water storage tanks during flooding.

Speaking at Kirklees Council’s December Cabinet meeting, where the flooding report was rubber-stamped, Clr Peter McBride said: “Although we were only marginally affected, not that many households were affected, it was pure luck.

“If the cloud had moved 10 minutes on we might have been as badly affected as Hebden Bridge. Most of the resource has been given to Hebden Bridge, York and Leeds.

“Our response with the funding we’ve been given is to alert people more effectively, to be more proactive in that alerting and sandbagging in areas where we know there might be a problem.”

Clr McBride said the long-term response was to slow the water down by tree planting higher up, ‘greening’ city environments, and making sure developments didn’t add to problems on flood plains.

Latest estimates from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority reveal the floods dealt a £500m blow to the Yorkshire economy.

And 90,000 homes across the Leeds City Region, which includes Kirklees and Calderdale, remain at risk of flooding.

The floods brought havoc to low-lying parts of Kirklees and Calderdale – affecting about 4,000 homes and 2,000 businesses and causing millions of pounds of damage.