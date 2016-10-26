Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 20 venues across Kirklees will be the focus for official services and wreath-laying ceremonies on Remembrance Sunday this year.

Kirklees Council has announced the full list of official services to take place across the district on Sunday, November 13.

Batley – Procession assembles at Batley Market Place at 10.15am for march off at 10.35am to Batley War Memorial Gardens for service at 10.55am. After the service the procession will re-form in Cambridge Street and return to the town hall for refreshments.

Birstall – Assemble 1.45pm at the corner of Carr Street and Market Street for march off at 2pm for a service at St Peter’s Church at 2.20pm. Wreaths will be laid at the war memorial at about 3pm.

Denby Dale – Service at Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Drive at 9.30am followed by short service and wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial at 10.50am.

Dewsbury – Procession assembles at Dewsbury Town Hall at 10am for march off at 10.10am to Dewsbury Minster for a service at 10.30am. Following the service, the procession will re-form and at about 11.45am parade to Crow Nest Park for a service and wreath laying at the war memorial at about 12.45pm.

Golcar – Assemble at Manor Road at 10.15am for a service at the war memorial at Jubilee Square at 11am. Parade to Golcar Royal British Legion Club for a salute outside the Rose and Crown. Possible short stop at the Providence Church for the congregation to join the parade.

Heckmondwike – Meet at 11.45am at the war memorial in Green Park for a service noon.

Holmfirth – Service to be held at 10.45am in Holy Trinity Parish Church followed by a wreath-laying service at the war memorial at noon. Refreshments will be provided at Holme Valley Hospital after the service.

Huddersfield – Procession assembles at Victoria Lane at 10.15am for march off at 10.30am. A service will be held at 10.50am at Huddersfield Parish Church following which the procession will re-form and the salute will be taken in the Market Place on the return route. The procession will dismiss in Ramsden Street outside the town hall where refreshments will be available.

Kirkburton – Service at Parish Church at 10.30am. Wreaths laid in church and at war memorial following service.

Marsden – Assemble at Marsden Royal British Legion at 10.20am for march off at 10.40am to the cenotaph in Marsden Park for wreath-laying ceremony and two-minutes silence at 11am. Following the ceremony the parade will re-form and march to St Bartholomew’s Church for a service at about 11.20am before returning via Station Road and Dirker Drive to the Royal British Legion HQ for dismissal.

Meltham - Assemble in Carlile Street at 10.20am for march off at 10.30am to St Bartholomew’s Church where a service will be held at 10.45am. Following the service the parade will re-form in Greens End Road, and process through Market Place for the salute to be taken on the library steps prior to dismissal. Wreaths will be laid on the war memorial in church grounds following the service.

Mirfield - Assemble at 1.30pm in Lowlands Road for march off at 2pm via Station Road and Huddersfield Road for a service and wreath-laying at the war memorial in Ings Grove Park. Following the service the procession will return to Lowlands Road for dismissal. Tea and coffee will be served at the fire station, refreshments at Mirfield Constitutional Club, St Paul’s Road, and hot food at The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane (free of charge).

Slaithwaite – Service in St James’s Parish Church at 9.45am followed by wreath-laying at the war memorial at 11am.

Spenborough – Assemble next to the town hall at 2.15pm. Parade will march off at 2.30pm to the Memorial Park to lay wreaths. The parade will then march to St John’s Church for service at 3pm.

Additional services

Huddersfield: Saturday, November 5 – dedication of Garden of Remembrance. Assemble at 10.45am in Market Place for service at 11am; Friday, November 11 – Armistice Day Service. Gather at Greenhead Park lower gates at 10.30am for procession to the war memorial and service at 10.50am.

Dewsbury: Wednesday, November 9 – Assemble at Dewsbury Town Hall at 10.45am to process to Longcauseway for dedication of Garden of Remembrance at 11am. Refreshments will follow at Dewsbury Town Hall; Friday, November 11 – Armistice Day Service. Gather on Longcauseway at 10.50am for brief service at 11am.

Cleckheaton: Monday, November 7 – Dedication of Garden of Remembrance outside town hall at 11am; Friday, November 11 – Service at Memorial Park at 11am.

Meltham: Sunday, November 6 – Following morning service at Parish Church 10.15am to 10.30am

Mirfield: Friday, November 11 – 10.30am gather for short service at Ings Grove Park at 10.45am.

Longwood: Sunday, November 13 – Service at St Mark’s Church at 10.30am followed by wreath-laying at noon at the war memorial, Longwood Gate.

East Bierley & Birkenshaw: Sunday, November 13 – Short dedication of Birkenshaw War Memorial in St Paul’s Church at 9.30am. Thereafter the Parade musters in front of the community hall for march off at 10.10am through Birkenshaw on Bradford Road to the cenotaph on South View Road, East Bierley for an Act of Remembrance at 10.40am.

Birdsedge: Friday, November 11 – 10.30am at the war memorial, Penistone Road.

Honley: Sunday, November 13 – 10am service at St Mary’s Parish Church, Honley. Parade to war memorial at 10.45am for a service of remembrance and wreath-laying. The parade will then reform and march back to the village centre.

New Mill: Sunday, November 13 – 10.30am service in New Mill Parish Church. 11.30am procession (with Holmfirth Air Training Corps) for wreath-laying at noon in the Remembrance Room of New Mill Club, followed by refreshments.

Kirkburton: Friday, November 11 – 10.45am wreath-laying by local schools at the cenotaph.