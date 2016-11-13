The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Remembrance parade marched through Huddersfield to commemorate those lost in battles defending our nation.

Serving military servicemen and women were joined by veterans, cadets, dignitaries and members of the emergency services at a Remembrance Sunday service in the town centre.

Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Huddersfield’s fallen soldiers as the impressive parade made its way through town.

Those taking part marched from Huddersfield Town Hall to the Parish Church where a service was held.

The parade then returned to the town hall where the Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds , a former Major in the Royal Signals, spoke to the assembled masses.

Clr Dodds said: “Remembrance Sunday is a time when the public are focused on not only those brave men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice but also those who still bear the physical and mental scars because of their service for us and our country.

“We owe a great debt to them all and can never forget the sacrifice that they have all made on our behalf.

“These were not superhumans, but ordinary men and women like us, who had dreams of tomorrow and hope for a happy future.

“It is a sad fact that today there are 9000 ex-service personnel living rough in Great Britain, which is why I have chosen the Royal British Legion for my charity.

“They need £1.6m every week, to look after the growing number of ex-service personnel and their families needing our help. “They have fought our wars; we must now fight their battles.”

The Mayor’s calendars cost £5 and are available from all town halls, libraries and Royal British Legion branches.

Parades or services to remember the victims of war also took place in Mirfield , Cleckheaton, Batley, Birstall, Denby Dale, Dewsbury, Golcar, Heckmondwike , Holmfirth, New Mill, Honley, Longwood, Kirkburton, Slaithwaite, Spenborough and Marsden .

Groups and schools have also supported the annual Poppy Appeal.

South Crosland C E Junior School created a stunning display of 300 clay poppies for their service.

All 629 pupils at Moorlands Primary made and planted handmade poppies made from plastic bottles ends and painted with acrylic paint.

Rastrick High School commemorated the 32 boys of Rastrick Grammar School who lost their lives between 1914 and 1918, the 18 former students who died during the Second World War and those who have died in more recent battles.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association held a collection at their mosque while its youth association hit the streets of Huddersfield to collect cash for the Poppy Appeal.

Meanwhile, 20 riders from the RBL’s bikers division took part in Mirfield’s parade.

Scotts pipers led the Guides and Scouts and two Army jeeps led the parade.