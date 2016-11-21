Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A parade to honour a village’s war dead could have marched its last steps if a new chairman isn’t found.

Honley Royal British Legion chairman, 82-year-old Roy Davey, who has organised the Remembrance Day parade for six years, is to retire.

The legion has convened a public meeting at Honley Village Hall, on November 25 (7.30pm) for volunteers to come forward.

The parade, which raises cash for veterans of conflicts, attracted 200 spectators including local dignitaries earlier this month.

Roy, who is retiring due to his age and health, said: “If the branch fails to find a chairman it will no longer be able to do the parade and that would be a great shame.”

Roy, who completed his national service in 1958, added: “The chairman’s role isn’t a lot of work.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman as long as you’re over 18. You don’t have to be an ex-service person.

“It’s a very fulfilling role when you get 200 people to attend the parade.”

The Honley Remembrance Sunday parade, on November 13, took place as part of a series of parades to honour casualties of the two world wars as well as other conflicts.

A large Remembrance Sunday parade took place in Huddersfield before a service at Huddersfield Parish Church.