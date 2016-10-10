Removal man Michael Carr prosecuted for fly-tipping in New Mill

A council chief has welcomed the successful prosecution of a removal man who dumped rubbish on land in New Mill.

Kirklees Council’s Cabinet member for enforcement, Clr Naheed Mather, praised council officers for bringing the case to court.

The council said Michael Carr, of Hanson Lane, Lockwood, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £545 costs and a £50 victim surcharge after he was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield last month.

In a statement the council said Carr was prosecuted for allowing waste to be taken away by a third party and then fly-tipped.

The ‘third party’ was said to be Carr’s company On the Dot Removals which was dissolved prior to the court proceedings.

The waste was dumped on private land at Scar Hole Lane, New Mill.

When sifting through the waste council officers found evidence of where it had come from and linked it to Carr and On the Dot Removals.

The court agreed that Carr could pay his fines and costs at £10 a week.

Clr Mather said: “This is a fantastic outcome for the people of Kirklees.

Kirklees Labour member,Clr Naheed Mather

“I would like to thank the officers involved in bringing this prosecution to court. They have helped to put a stop to the illegal and inconsiderate actions of Mr Carr.

“The majority of fly-tipping is carried out by businesses who are looking for a free way to dispose of waste. Their actions often result in the taxpayer or innocent landowners having to foot the bill for clearing up their mess.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all fly-tippers are found and prosecuted.”