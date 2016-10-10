Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Removal man Michael Carr prosecuted for fly-tipping in New Mill

Lockwood man dumped rubbish at Scar Hole Lane

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A council chief has welcomed the successful prosecution of a removal man who dumped rubbish on land in New Mill.

Kirklees Council’s Cabinet member for enforcement, Clr Naheed Mather, praised council officers for bringing the case to court.

The council said Michael Carr, of Hanson Lane, Lockwood, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £545 costs and a £50 victim surcharge after he was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield last month.

In a statement the council said Carr was prosecuted for allowing waste to be taken away by a third party and then fly-tipped.

The ‘third party’ was said to be Carr’s company On the Dot Removals which was dissolved prior to the court proceedings.

The waste was dumped on private land at Scar Hole Lane, New Mill.

When sifting through the waste council officers found evidence of where it had come from and linked it to Carr and On the Dot Removals.

The court agreed that Carr could pay his fines and costs at £10 a week.

Clr Mather said: “This is a fantastic outcome for the people of Kirklees.

Kirklees Labour member,Clr Naheed Mather

“I would like to thank the officers involved in bringing this prosecution to court. They have helped to put a stop to the illegal and inconsiderate actions of Mr Carr.

“The majority of fly-tipping is carried out by businesses who are looking for a free way to dispose of waste. Their actions often result in the taxpayer or innocent landowners having to foot the bill for clearing up their mess.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all fly-tippers are found and prosecuted.”

Today's top stories

Man slashed with knife in town centre Mchelin Guide inspectors in town Hands Off HRI heading to No10 Men jailed for 'cash for crash' scam
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Jobs fears at First West Yorkshire after cleaning outsourced

First West Yorkshire set to outsource bus cleaning to Cordant Cleaning Ltd

Previous Articles

Maybe I should join the flytippers, says resident who can't get a Kirklees tip permit

Inflexible regulations "persecuting genuine users" says Holmfirth man

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Kirklees Magistrates Court
Places
Huddersfield
Lockwood
New Mill

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

A still taken from a video by UFO investigator Gary Heseltine showing a bright light - said to be a UFO - in the night sky above Holmfirth on October 6, 2016.
  1. Holmfirth
    Mystery glowing object spotted over Holmfirth — is it a UFO?
  2. Huddersfield town centre
    Man slashed with knife after he tried to help woman in Huddersfield town centre
  3. West Yorkshire News
    Man stabbed in the stomach at Tokyo nightclub
  4. KSDL
    Everything we know so far about the £13m Huddersfield stadium hotel
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Huddersfield A&E D-Day: How will decision be made and what happens next?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent