A leading mortgage lender is urging the government to reverse a decision to remove housing benefit from some 18 to 21-year-olds.

Yorkshire Building Society, which has its roots in Huddersfield, is backing an End Youth Homelessness (EYH) petition for the Government to make a U-turn on the policy.

Opponents say the legislation will remove a vital safety net for young people who cannot live in their family home and could see 9,000 young people at risk of being left on the streets.

The Bradford-based society has a three-year charity partnership with EYH, a national movement to end homelessness among 16 to 25-year-olds.

Pauline Giroux, corporate responsibility manager at the society, said: “There is a real concern that the change in legislation will require young people to prove that they cannot live at home in order to access housing benefit. That would be extremely difficult to prove to an assessor, especially in cases of family breakdown, which is the leading cause of youth homelessness.

“One of the key aims of our partnership with EYH is to campaign for social and public policy change as well as raise funds to help 700 young people move into independent accommodation. That is why we are supporting this petition and urging the Government to rethink its decision.”