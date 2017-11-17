The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blocked gullies and overgrown vegetation are putting a Colne Valley village at risk of flooding, it is claimed.

Marsden resident Philip Jones said the village centre could be flooded in the event of heavy rain unless action was taken to clear out watercourses.

And he said the newly-renovated Butterley Spillway could make matters worse – channelling “overflow” water from the reservoir down towards the village.

Mr Jones, 62, of Garfield Place, said he feared a repeat of July, 2002, when about 200 people were evacuated from their homes as the village suffered its worst flooding for 30 years.

He said: “Most of the drains and gullies have not been emptied for years. If there was a flood of water it would do a lot of damage.”

He said the long-empty Crowther’s Mill at Bank Bottom Mills had a channel running through the property, which had not had any maintenance “for many years.”

Mr Jones said: “Our worry is that if we have a heavy rainfall, water from the reservoir coming down the spillway will be dumped in Marsden.

“In 2002, the water level was almost up to the bridge on Weir Side.

“There has been a build up of rocks and rubble which has raised the level of the gullies and vegetation growing from the wide has narrowed the width.”

Marsden village centre was identified as a high risk flood area by the Environment Agency in 2013.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency are currently investigating the situation in Marsden.

“If anyone sees any blockages or obstructions in this or any watercourse, we would ask them to get in contact with us on our 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”