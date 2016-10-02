I can’t say I’m a believer in the supernatural.

The closest I’ve had to a ghostly encounter is the haunted house in Disneyland.

So it was with a little cynicism I attended a ghost-hunting evening at Springfield Mills in Denby Dale.

Organised by Holmfirth medium Pauline Day, 30 people had given up their Friday evening for a night of spooks in the eerie mills in aid of Kirkwood Hospice.

Medium Pauline Day outside Springfield Mill, Denby Dale

“I have to admit I’m a little sceptical,” I told Pauline on arrival.

“I’m very open minded and excited, though.”

I was reassured to expect a lot of activity.

See how Susie got on!

Many local mediums and staunch believers had come along for the ghost-fest. One of them was David Shaw, a member of the Spiritualist Church in Quarmby.

“It’s something I’ve been part of since one of my friends died when I was young,” he explained.

“As long as you keep an open-mind, you will experience stuff.”

Mediums and visitors communicate with spirits through 'table tipping'

Table-tipping was first on the itinerary as the group ventured to the creepy old offices above the mills.

Dusty, dark and freezing-cold, it wasn’t a place you’d want to be on your own.

Table-tipping is where a group place their hands on a table while spirits make contact by, er, tipping it, earth-shatteringly.

Medium Pauline Day looks at one of the night vision monitors

I willingly joined in, as the group appeared to make contact with a young girl called “Emily” and an older lady.

Nerves usually bring me out in giggles, so it was difficult not to disrupt the tension, which soon subsided as the slightly more spiritually in tune helped the ghostly pair into “the light” (which always makes me think of the shopping centre in Leeds, although I assume the ghosts don’t get as ripped off for the parking).

Communicating with spirits through 'table tipping'

It wasn’t long before we made contact with another soul, this time in another part of the building with a lady called Florence, who used to work in the mill in the 1960s.

The team used a glass on a table to speak with “Flo”, who told us she had died of cancer in her jaw aged 59.

As intriguing as the evening was, I can’t say I felt anything other-worldly.

Medium David Shaw ready for a night of ghost hunting

Perhaps the scariest part of the night was venturing to the ladies alone, where conveniently the lights weren’t working. I didn’t stick around for long...

Who knows, maybe the ghosts were quick to sense my apprehension. But if that means I don’t wake up in the night to find a grey lady standing over me, I’m more than alright with that.