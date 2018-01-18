Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 11:

Richard Paul Francis Frost, 35, of McKenzie Court, Trinity Street, Batley. Stole a smart TV worth £549.50 from Brighthouse, Dewsbury, on December 8. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sean Whitehead, 41, of Eastlea, Plains Lea, Marsden. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on July 15, 2016. Fined £293 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Royston Lee Wooley, 41, of Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on October 25. Also committed assault in Dewsbury on November 4. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offences of drunk and disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Edward Hughes, 38, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend an rehabilitation activity appointments on November 3 and 13. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Jamie Lee David Wadsworth, 24, of Yews Hill Road, Lockwood. Caused £200 of damage to internal doors and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Lockwood on December 8. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bakhshish Singh, 64, of Woodthorpe Terrace, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, by replacing curfew. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Community order with for rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 15:

Andrew Thomas Batty, 28, of Moor End Road, Huddersfield. Possession of Class B and Class C drugs on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on July 16. Also resisted a police officer on Bradford Road on the same date. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 6. Fined £300 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Christopher Kitchen, 41, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on October 20. The offence was racially aggravated. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 24. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Fined £120 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Lee Regan, 25, of Carr Lane, Slaithwaite. Stole coffee and meat worth £53 in Huddersfield on October 10. Stole meat worth £35 from the Co-op, Crosland Moor, on October 29. Stole meat worth £40 on November 4 and joints of meat worth £60 on November 20, all from Aldi, Huddersfield. Stole meat and fish worth £97 from the Co-op, Huddersfield, on December 1. Stole razor blades worth £120 from Boots, Huddersfield, on December 13. Stole razor blades worth £30 in Huddersfield on December 14. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on November 24. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Kevin Berry, 57, of Syringa Street, Huddersfield. Failed to notify Kirklees council of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that his partner’s capital had increased, between January 27 and October 17, 2014. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Seanna Leigh McEvoy, 21, of Bridge End, Brighouse. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Halifax on September 29. The offence was racially aggravated. Also failed to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on December 5. Community order made with an exclusion requirement for three months. Fined £100 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael John Patrick Folan, 66, of Bradley Mills Lane, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely McDonalds, Kirgkate, Huddersfield, on December 28. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Winstanley, 42, of Almondbury Bank, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Dalton, on November 27. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Harjinder Bahia, 37, of Mill Lane, Batley. Stole beef steak and joints from Asda, Batley, on June 30, 2015. Stole bottles of spirits worth £120 from Tesco, Batley, on October 23. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £120 surcharge.

Carl Darnbrough, 28, of Syke Ings Close, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Owl Lane, Dewsbury, on November 25. Fined £240 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Iain Andrew Norton, 28, of Manor Rise, Newsome. Driving under the influence of drugs on Dryclough Road, Huddersfield, and possession of drugs in Huddersfield, on August 27. Fined £320 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michelle Poxton, 46, of Sheepridge Road, Huddersfield. Stole property worth £114 from Asda, Bradford Road, Fixby, on March 31. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for previous offences of theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 14 months.

Junaid Shafiq, 27, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Castlegate Ring Road, on October 4. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Donna Newby, 26, of Nibshaw Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Failed to comply with an abatement notice, ordering noise from amplified sound, loud voices and banging to be stopped, in Cleckheaton on April 29 and 30. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £200 costs.

Louise Skilton, 44, of Gisbourne Road, Huddersfield. Dropped litter, namely a cigarette in St George’s Square, Huddersfield, on May 5. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Niamat Ali. Appeal made against a notice made by Kirklees council suspending a private hire and operator notice. Application refused - appeal dismissed. Ordered to pay £710 costs to Kirklees council.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on December 18:

Rachel Ballam, 34, of School Terrace, Shelley. Speeding on Wakefield Road on December 27, 2016, and on the M606 Southbound on January 29. Fined £200 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Wayne Chamberlain, 31, of Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Saville Road, Dewsbury, on October 30. Also driving while disqualified and without insurance on Whitley Road, Dewsbury, on November 28. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 15 months.

Lauren Anne Kennedy, 36, of Springfield Court, Liversedge. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, on August 8, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.