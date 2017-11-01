Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rush of people getting shot of their old furniture and white goods in time for Christmas has caused Kirklees Council to suspend new requests for its bulky waste collections.

The council announced this week that it was not accepting any new requests to take bulky items or garden waste away.

Now it has clarified that the garden waste collection service is unaffected and is running as normal.

The bulky waste collection suspension leaves many households without the means to move unwanted items from their homes or driveways.

Cabinet member, Clr Mus Khan , told the Examiner an unexpected deluge of requests and staff shortages was behind the trouble.

She said: “Because of an unusual amount of requests for bulky waste collections there’s been delays of up to six weeks.

“We think it’s people getting new furniture in time for Christmas.

“We’ve had to suspend new orders for three weeks and anybody who’s already got one in should have it collected within three weeks.”

Clr Khan said “long term sickness” had also affected the bulky waste team’s capacity.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Due to the popularity of the service, we are temporarily unable to take requests for new bulky items.

“We are working through our backlog of requests as quickly as possible, and anyone who has an outstanding request will receive a collection as soon as possible.

“We hope to begin taking new requests again on November 20.

“Anyone who would like to dispose of bulky items before that date can take it to one of our household waste recycling centres free of charge.

“Alternatively they can wait until we start taking bookings again.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The council has denied a claim by Dewsbury-based politician Aleks Lukic that the suspension put Kirklees “in breach of its legal duties.”

Kirklees said the decision was “in line with national guidelines and legislation.”

Information on charities that take some bulky items is available at http://bit.ly/Kirkleesreuse

Future updates will be at www.kirklees.gov.uk/bulkywaste