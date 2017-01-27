Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? Why not send your love to a furry friend looking for affection!

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch are inviting locals, schools and businesses to send one of their rescued animals a ‘Valentails’ card this Valentines Day.

Events Coordinator, Fay Gibbons hopes that showing these neglected animals a bit of love will help raise funds and awareness that are essential for the entirely self-funded branch to continue its work.

She said: “This February we wanted to have a little fun and also show the animals that they will find love, so we really hope the public will support us in our Valentails appeal.

“The animals we rescue and rehabilitate here at the centre have often had unimaginable starts in life and all they need is a little bit of love, so it would be lovely to build our Valentower as high as possible and show them that their fur-ever family isn’t far away.”

If the branch receives enough cards, they will build a ‘Valen-Tower’ at the RSPCA Animal centre on Wade Street in Halifax.

Anyone can get involved with the Valentails appeal by visiting www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk and choosing a friend from ‘Animals For Adoption’.

Cards can be sent to RSPCA Halifax & Huddersfield, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SN.