A hedgehog sanctuary will create nicer homes for its animals thanks to a £1,000 grant.

Oggles Hedgehog Housing, a rescue, treatment and rehabilitation service for orphaned, sick and injured hedgehogs, won the cash following their Aviva Community Fund entry bid.

The Dewsbury-based project was founded in October 2010 by Vicky Greenwood who has rescued, treated, rehabilitated and released hundreds of hedgehogs into the wild since it opened.

Oggles is completely self-funding and committed to providing the nutrition, care, veterinary treatment and medication needed to treat and rehabilitate the hedgehogs.

The award will go towards two new purpose-built units.

They will provide more room and better quality housing for the hedgehogs, which are currently housed in plastic enclosures.

Oggles received an overwhelming amount of support from the local community when drumming up over 2,000 votes.

The project used Facebook and Twitter to encourage support.

Vicky said: “Hedgehogs have undergone a drastic decline within Britain over the last two decades, so the team is delighted to be able to put the funding towards much-needed housing to help look after and preserve the species.

“Each hedgehog released back into the wild means hope for an increased population, so thank-you to everyone who voted for us.”

Oggles is just one of over 450 projects and charities that secured funding from the Aviva Community Fund, which called upon passionate residents to submit a project close to their heart.