Residents' anger over plans to build over 80 homes on land in Batley

Neighbours Michelle Jenkins and Lindsey Hanson opposed to proposed housing development on land between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill, Soothill, Batley.

Plans to build around 80 new homes on a site described as an “oasis of wildlife” in Soothill, Batley, have been attacked by residents.

Locals say the land between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill is a haven for water voles, great crested newts and bats.

Noble Homes, based in Castleford, is preparing to submit a formal planning application to Kirklees Council.

One campaigner, Lindsey Hanson, spoke out about the plans and said: “We have a special oasis of wildlife and protected species surviving on a plot of land that has previously been declared inappropriate for building.

“We have a duty of care and protection, I feel, not only to the wildlife but to existing residents and to any new homeowners.

Proposed housing site on land between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill, Soothill, Batley.

“While we understand homes are needed, they should not be built at the cost of either all the protected species nor should the well-being of existing residents be ignored. We cannot keep living in a town and continue being squashed by further encroachment of additional housing. It isn’t healthy.

“There are so many empty and derelict properties around that are eyesores, which already have utility infrastructure and are already built.

“It is essential that communities stand together to insist that internal regeneration and re-purposing of these old buildings takes place in the first instance before all our green spaces are taken over, impinging on everyone’s lives.”

Another resident, Michelle Jenkins, told how a mechanical digger had been seen on the site clearing vegetation.

Proposed housing site on land between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill, Soothill, Batley.

She added: “I can understand there is a housing shortage but surely whatever the benefit of new homes, why does wildlife and green fields have to pay the price?

“We have complained to the planning office but there is little they can do because no planning application has been made as yet.”

Chris Noble, managing director of Noble Homes, said: “We understand that a number of local residents have voiced concerns around the potential environmental impact of a development in Soothill.

Proposed housing site on land between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill, Soothill, Batley.

“As is the case when applying for planning permission, we were required to assess the land’s suitability and in order to do so, needed to carry out ground and topographical surveys to identify the condition of the land.

“We remained a good distance from the watercourse, and there are no trees on site that are protected by a preservation order.

“We’re currently in the preliminary stages of assessing whether a development on this site would be a positive addition to the local community, and will of course continue to consult local residents at each stage of the process, taking any concerns into consideration.”