Temporary traffic lights have brought chaos to busy roads around Kirkheaton, it is claimed.

Motorists have been stuck in lengthy tailbacks due to the “faulty” lights which have been introduced on School Lane and Church Lane during roadworks being carried out for Nothern Gas Networks.

It is claimed the “three-way” lights operating from the junction of St Mary’s Lane and Lane Side through School Lane to the point where Newland Road joins School Lane and Church Lane have not been working properly.

One motorist, who asked not to be named, said: “These lights do not display red, amber or green most of the time but are just black as if they are switched off.

“Drivers queuing to pass through these lights are not moving forward because the lights are blank and do not stop vehicles or allow safe passage through. Lines of traffic are building up back up St Mary’s Lane and also at the opposite end of these lights as far back as Kirkwood Hospice on Albany Road.”

The woman said that on Thursday afternoon, everyone queuing at all three points decided to set off all at one time to try and pass through the road works – resulting in gridlock and most drivers refusing to back up or give way.

She said: “The workmen on the site seem to ignore the problems and refuse to sort anything out – just shrugging their shoulders when you confront them. Drivers are shouting, blowing horns and becoming very angry and frustrated by these problems.”

She said Kirklees Highways said the issue had previously been reported and “sorted out” but added: “They may have tried to solve the problems but they are still happening. I am told by Highways this situation is due to continue until at least April 26.”

To avoid the hold-ups, many drivers were using Bankfield Lane and Jagger Lane to reach Dalton Bank Road. But she said: “This is a very narrow twisting single track road for most of the time and is being used by drivers of large vans vehicles which are totally unsuitable on such narrow country lanes. Again, this causes problems when you are confronted by a large van from the opposite direction. I dread to think what happens at peak times in a morning and at teatime.”

The Examiner asked Northern Gas Networks to comment, but the company has not yet responded.