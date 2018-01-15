Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents who live near to a road where a young man died in an accident on Friday night have demanded action to improve it.

Joe Brook, 21, of Nettleton Hill was heading home along Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill, after a session at the gym when his car ploughed through a stone wall going up the hill .

His death has devastated his parents Mark and Joanne as well as Joe’s 18-year-old brother Jack along with his many friends.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and a full inquest will be held in due course at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

Brian Langton, who has lived in the area since 1953, said: “It’s a dangerous spot. The authorities want to do something about it.”

And Ainsley Howell said: “Something has to be done. It’s only a few years ago that we had the air ambulance landing in a field nearby and the road almost killed three people. It’s an accident blackspot.”

Joanne McDade, finance director of Mac’s Truck Sales Ltd, who lives just a few yards from the scene of the tragedy, contacted the Examiner a year ago today (Mon) to voice her concerns when we published an in depth story about the problems.

She said: “We have lived here for 15 years and during that time we have contacted the council many times regarding issues on the road.

“Round Ings Road is a treacherous road with blind bends, issues with a constant stream of running water down the road (which turns to ice very easily), there are deciduous trees either side which make the road dark and cause issues when they shed their leaves.

“Although it is a 40mph road, drivers speed up and down at ridiculous speed. Just this summer my 12-year-old daughter and I were walking up the road when a car mounted the pavement after losing control just feet away from us. My daughter will now not walk up or down the road.

“On average I would say there is an accident every month. We have had the air ambulance land. Around one month ago there was a two car accident where one car landed in the trees.

“My daughter and I have two horses but I will not ride out on Round Ings Road. I have three dogs which we walk daily up Round Ings Road and my husband I have witnessed many incidents sometimes due to speed and sometimes due to the poor road conditions.

“Perhaps we need a two-pronged approach - one to raise the issues regarding the poor road driving conditions and seek to rectify these and secondly to have some sort of traffic calming in place. Previous conversations with the council have not been fruitful regarding either of the above two issues,

“I understand budgets and council cuts. However, there can never be a price placed on a human life. Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with Joe’s family and friends.”

Kirklees councillor Nicola Turner , (Lib Dem group leader, Colne Valley), said it was important for people to wait for the police investigation to take place before speculating as to what happened regarding “this awful accident.”

However, she said she drove along that road regularly and had tried to secure improvements on it.

She said: “I drive up there a lot and you take your life in your hands. It’s a rat run with people putting their foot down going up and down the hill.

“The speed limit used to be 60mph but has been reduced to 40mph. There are serious problems with it, it’s dark, there’s no lighting, the rain comes across and it gets very icy and there are potholes. I want our highways safety people to have a good look at it.”