Residents have told how they heard a ‘loud bang’ after reports of a ‘drive-by-shooting’ in Deighton last night.

The incident unfolded in Riddings Road at around 8.30pm when residents said they saw a number of cars on the street and claimed a shot was fired from one of them, possibly hitting a parked car which was then reversed into.

Armed police quickly responded to the incident alongside five or six police vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police are yet to confirm the nature of the incident but have said it is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Inquiry Team, which investigates the most serious crimes.

One resident, who did not want to be named said: “It looked like there were three cars involved and a shot was fired from one of them. There was a ‘loud bang.’ It sounded like it had hit something hard. One of the cars reversed into a parked car and then drove off. Police were here quite quickly. There were around five or six police cars and a police van.”

Another Riddings Road resident said he was told to ‘stay inside’ by police but a number of people were out in the street when officers arrived.

Shortly after the incident police cordoned off a stretch of Riddings Road from the junction of Deighton Road to a short distance up from Riddings Rise.

And this morning uniformed officers carried out a search of the road and checked bins, under cars and debris near garden fences.

Around 25 residents were affected by the cordon and told not to move their cars until the cordon was eventually lifted shortly before midday.

Time Line Shooting incidents in Deighton August 3, 2016 Officers cordoned off an area of Chestnut Street after residents reported hearing gunshots. Armed officers were sent to the scene with sniffer dogs. September 13, 2016 A man was injured after a firearms incident on Riddings Road. Armed police were called to the street late in the evening after reports of gun fire being heard. Police said a 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the incident. April 8, 2017 Detectives were called to Riddings Road and trawled CCTV following a shooting. Six people were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and later released. April 23, 2017 A man was seen chasing others on Riddings Road, reportedly brandishing a weapon. Armed officers were deployed to the street after the call from a resident. A black BMW and white Audi were seen in the area, although no arrests were made. July 24, 2017 Police cordon off Riddings Road near to the junction with Deighton Road after residents claim a gun was fired. Investigations are underways.

One resident said she had been babysitting for her friend who had come to collect her child when police sealed off the road and she was forced to get a taxi and abandon her car.

Last night’s police activity follows on from a reported ‘drive-by’ shooting in Rawthorpe on Saturday night where four people were shot at in what police described as a targeted attack.

Police are yet to confirm whether the two incidents are linked.