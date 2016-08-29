Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Residents in Mirfield and Heckmondwike left without power on Bank Holiday

  • Updated
  • By

Some reported hearing a "flash and bang" before the electricity was cut

Google Street View
Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, affected by power cuts on bank holiday

Residents in Mirfield and Heckmondwike started their bank holiday in the dark following major power cuts.

A “flash and a bang” was heard from miles around in the WF13 area, before more than 2,000 people were left without power.

A later power cut in Lower Hopton left 110 homes without electricity following a suspected fault in the underground cable network.

Residents have been told not to expect the power to be restored until 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Northern Powergrid said that teams were still investigating the cause of the blackout in Heckmondwike, which was determined only as a “network fault”.

Northern Powergrid

Power went out at 1.30am on Monday and came back on three hours later.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We had 2,025 customers without power at 1.30am. All customers were restored by 4.27am.

“It was a fault on the network, teams are still investigating the cause. Residents reported a flash and bang but we don’t know anything more at this moment.”

People on and around Hopton Lane woke up to no electricity after power cut out at 7am.

Teams were investigating the glitch throughout the morning and worked to restore people’s homes for 3pm. The power cut was put down to an “underground cable fault”.

The spokesman said on Monday morning: “We are currently on site investigating the matter. We apologise to all those affected by the disruptions.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Mirfield garage blaze was "non-malicious", investigators say

Up to 50 firefighters tackled blaze at Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar Garage

Related Tags

In The News
bank holiday
Places
Mirfield
Heckmondwike
Kirkheaton

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield Parish Church
    Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation
  2. M62
    Drivers warned of M62 overnight closures in West Yorkshire
  3. Mirfield
    Watch CCTV as 'lowest of the low' charity box thief strikes again
  4. Lindley
    Lindley WMC sells off part of its bowling green for housing development
  5. University of Huddersfield
    Is arts education important? Kaffe Fassett makes appeal as he gets honorary doctorate

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent