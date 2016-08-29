Residents in Mirfield and Heckmondwike started their bank holiday in the dark following major power cuts.

A “flash and a bang” was heard from miles around in the WF13 area, before more than 2,000 people were left without power.

A later power cut in Lower Hopton left 110 homes without electricity following a suspected fault in the underground cable network.

Residents have been told not to expect the power to be restored until 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Northern Powergrid said that teams were still investigating the cause of the blackout in Heckmondwike, which was determined only as a “network fault”.

Northern Powergrid

Power went out at 1.30am on Monday and came back on three hours later.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We had 2,025 customers without power at 1.30am. All customers were restored by 4.27am.

“It was a fault on the network, teams are still investigating the cause. Residents reported a flash and bang but we don’t know anything more at this moment.”

People on and around Hopton Lane woke up to no electricity after power cut out at 7am.

Teams were investigating the glitch throughout the morning and worked to restore people’s homes for 3pm. The power cut was put down to an “underground cable fault”.

The spokesman said on Monday morning: “We are currently on site investigating the matter. We apologise to all those affected by the disruptions.”