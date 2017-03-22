Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was badly hurt in a lunchtime shooting in a barber’s shop.

The victim, thought to be in his 20s, suffered serious injuries in an incident which is thought to have taken place inside Dappa’s, a popular barber’s on Crescent Road, Birkby.

Residents told how they heard two gunshots and one witness said the victim limped from the shop with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Armed police and paramedics were called to the scene at 12.30pm. Police tape sealed off part of Blacker Road and nearby Crescent Road.

It is understood that the victim – believed to be a customer at the shop – was initially treated for his injuries at the scene.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said: “A friend said there had been a shooting at the barber’s. I went in and saw a man had been shot in the leg. He was bleeding and limping.”

He said the victim limped to a car and then back towards the scene where he was assisted by armed police and paramedics.

“He came hopping out of the barber’s. His friend drove off in a car. He (the victim) stayed as armed police and paramedics arrived.”

The witness said: “I asked him if he was all right. He said he was fine and don’t worry.”

He recalled seeing an overturned chair in the barber’s shop shortly after the shooting had happened.

Billy Latif, the shop’s landlord, said he felt “absolutely shocked” and added: “I can’t believe it could happen in broad daylight in my shop.

“This area is very busy and whoever has done it, well, I can’t put it into words. It’s just madness to go into a shop in broad daylight and shoot someone.”

He added: “You shouldn’t be scared to walk around in an area where you live or work.”

Billy said his friend who runs Dappa’s had been left traumatised by the shooting.

“He sounded terrified when I spoke to him. He is normally a very jolly guy but he sounded very shocked.”

Birkby residents said they were shocked and disgusted at the gun violence on their doorstep.

One man said: “You would think heavy jail sentences are a deterrent but it’s not doing anything. It’s worrying people can get guns. Birkby is a nice place. This incident is very unusual.

“We don’t know what’s led up to this but we are worried it’s gang-related. The worst thing is how easily people are getting hold of guns.”

Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A spokesman said the victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.