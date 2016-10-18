Login Register
Rest of October's weather set to be quite settled

But things will turn colder as soon as we hit November

Sunrise over Castle Hill taken from Beaumont Park

Oh what a beautiful morning ... this stunning October dawn over Castle Hill was taken by Examiner photographer Simon Morley yesterday.

It heralded a breezy day with sunny spells and clouds scudding across the sky as temperatures went on to reach 14˚C (57.2˚F).

But the weather is set to get colder from today down to around 11˚C (51.8˚F) with the wind coming from the north east and the chance of rain.

Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens said it could be quite chilly first thing on Thursday with temperatures dipping possibly to 1˚C and the chance of ground frost. So far temperatures in Huddersfield have not fallen below 5˚C this autumn.

He said the weather should remain quite settled throughout the rest of October – possibly getting milder again mid next week – but temperatures are expected to dip again at the start of November with the chance of some early winter frost and snow on the hills.

