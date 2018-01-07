Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A swan rescue charity has engineered a touching reunion.

Volunteers from the Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital were called out to a female swan by managers of Ladywood Lakes at Mirfield because she was not eating and appeared unwell.

The swan was taken to the charity’s sanctuary at Barlow, near Selby, where she was examined by a vet and given a course of antibiotics before volunteers were able to return her to the lake – and a heartwarming reunion with the male swan who had been waiting for her arrival.

Dan Sidley, founder of the rescue charity, said: “She was quite poorly when she came in. She saw our vet and a course of antibiotics put her on the road to recovery. It took three or four weeks before she could be returned.

“We had to get to her with a boat because she wasn’t eating and wasn’t coming to the water’s edge.”

He said that while swans did not pair for life, it was quite typical for one to wait around for its mate to return if the other went missing.

“We could only bring in the sick one because swans are a protected species,” he said.

He said the charity often had to deal with distressing cases where swans or other wildlife had been deliberately killed, but said it was pleasing to be able to help achieve a happy ending in this case.

The charity posted a video of the release of the swan and its reunion with its mate on Facebook with the caption: “And it’s this that makes all our efforts, hard work and determination worthwhile. Just a warning before you watch this clip - have the tissues ready!”

He said: “We are very busy. We receive around 4,000 calls a year for injured wildlife. We are just a team of volunteers but it’s a pleasure to be able to do it.”