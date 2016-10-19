Login Register
Reunion this weekend for former Storthes Hall staff

  • Updated
  • By

This will follow a church service at St Thomas' in Thurstonland

Dena Adamson, who is planning a reunion of former Storthes Hall Hospital staff, outside one of the few remaining hospital buildings.

A special service will be held this weekend to commemorate 25 years since Storthes Hall Hospital closed in Kirkburton.

The service will be at St Thomas’ parish church on Marsh Hall Lane in Thurstonland on Saturday 3.30pm to remember all the past patients and staff.

Anybody is welcome to attend and following the service the staff are having a reunion actually at Storthes Hall from 5pm onwards.

Thousands of nurses, doctors and office staff worked at the former psychiatric hospital from 1904 until 1991.

A commemorative stone was placed at the church some years ago to remember all the patients who had nobody but the hospital staff when they died.

Organiser Dena Adamson, who worked at Storthes Hall in the 1980s, said: “Former staff members are coming from all over the UK as well as other countries.”

She added: I worked on a number of wards and there was a huge network of support and a real team ethos.

“The patients came from a wide area and there were elderly people and children. I believe at one time it was one of the largest psychiatric hospitals in Europe.”

