The cheapest house sold in Kirklees and Calderdale in October was a terrace house in Milnsbridge that fetched just £32,000.

This was by far the lowest price paid for a property on our list with the next cheapest being a couple of £45,000 terrace houses in Halifax and Lockwood.

Elsewhere, a flat in a Victorian Grade 2 listed building in Dewsbury was sold for £52,500.

House prices in Kirklees and Calderdale were still more expensive than some of those seen elsewhere in the country. A terrace house in Bishop Aukland, Durham, cost just £18,500, and a similar property in Hartlepool fetched the same lowly price.

Of the ten cheapest properties sold in October nationally, four were in Durham, four were in Hartlepool and Burnly and Accrington each provided one.

Kirklees

9 Armitage Road, Milnsbridge, Huddersfield, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, HD3 4JN, which is a terrace house, sold for £32,000 on Oct 02



61 Yews Hill Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, HD1 3SA, which is a terrace house, sold for £45,000 on Oct 09



11 Ings Road, Heckmondwike, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, WF16 9HZ, which is a terrace house, sold for £50,000 on Oct 11 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)



Apartment 2, Boothroyds, 20, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, WF13 2NE, which is a flat, sold for £52,500 on Oct 06 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)



15 Morton Grove. Dewsbury, Kirklees, West Yorkshire, WF12 9RA, which is a terrace house, sold for £53,000 on Oct 04

Calderdale

164 Warley Road, Halifax, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX1 3TW, which is a terrace house, sold for £45,000 on Oct 12



17 Back Longfield Road, Todmorden, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, OL14 6NN, which is a terrace house, sold for £50,000 on Oct 10



16 Tyson Street, Halifax, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX1 3TQ, which is a terrace house, sold for £51,500 on Oct 09



Apartment 5, Regency Gardens, Mount Terrace, Halifax, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX2 0HB, which is a flat, sold for £57,000 on Oct 13 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

11 Vale Terrace, Hebden Bridge, Calderdale, West Yorkshire, HX7 5EW, which is a terrace house, sold for £58,000 on Oct 13