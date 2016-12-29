Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees is rich in so-called “heritage assets”, such as its art collection of around 3,000 items. It is valued at approximately £25 million and includes works by the following artists:

Frank Auerbach (JYM Seated)

Francis Bacon (Figure Study II)

David Bomberg (Ay Chrysostomos)

George Clausen (Five pieces, including The Golden Age)

Joan Eardley (Two pieces, including Children and Chalked Wall No. 4)

Jacob Epstein (Bust of Professor Albert Einstein)

Sheila Fell (King’s Mill, Huddersfield)

Thomas Gainsborough (Portrait of a Young Woman)

Harold Gilman (Tea in the Bedsitter)

(Photo: artuk.org)

Duncan Grant (Empty Champagne Bottle)

John Atkinson Grimshaw (Five pieces, including Liverpool Docks)

Augustus John (Reverend Father Jose Maria)

Edwin Landseer (Landscape)

Peter Lely (Charles II)

LS Lowry (Three pieces, including Huddersfield, 1965)

John Martin (Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still Upon Gibeon)

Henry Moore (Falling Warrior)

Lucien Pissaro (Milton, East Knoyle)

Walter Sickert (View of Margate)

Stanley Spencer (The Garden at Cookham Rise)

(Photo: artuk.org)

Graham Sutherland (Little Mountain in Wales)

George Frederic Watts (Time, Death and Judgement)

Jack Butler Yeats (The Explorer Rebuffed)