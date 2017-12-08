Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 7,500 motorists in Kirklees were handed parking tickets in just three months, new information has revealed.

The latest figures available show Kirklees Council handed out 7,699 parking charge notices between July and September this year.

The revenue from the tickets raked in a staggering £138,155 for Kirklees Council coffers.

And the council revealed in a Freedom of Information request that Huddersfield Leisure Centre car park at Springwood had the highest number of tickets issued in the same period.

No explanation was given as to why the leisure centre, opened in May 2015, was a parking ticket hotspot.

The car park has 120 spaces and a maximum stay of four hours. Charges start at 70p for one hour and rise to £2.80 for the maximum stay.